1 injured in Lake Mary shooting, deputies say

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The Brief Deputies said the incident happened around 7:20 p.m. near Brightview Drive. The shooting appears to be isolated, according to officials.



One person is recovering following a shooting in Lake Mary on Sunday, according to deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Officials responded to the area of Brightview Drive and Old Lake Mary Road around 7:20 p.m. in response to a shooting call. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim's injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, according to deputies.

Suspect or victim information has yet to be released.