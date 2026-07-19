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1 injured in Lake Mary shooting, deputies say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Seminole County Schools
Published July 19, 2026 7:58 PM EDT
Published July 19, 2026 7:58 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Deputies said the incident happened around 7:20 p.m. near Brightview Drive. 
    • The shooting appears to be isolated, according to officials.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - One person is recovering following a shooting in Lake Mary on Sunday, according to deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Officials responded to the area of Brightview Drive and Old Lake Mary Road around 7:20 p.m. in response to a shooting call. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim's injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, according to deputies.

Suspect or victim information has yet to be released.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. 

Seminole County Schools