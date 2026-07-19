1 injured in Lake Mary shooting, deputies say
article
LAKE MARY, Fla. - One person is recovering following a shooting in Lake Mary on Sunday, according to deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.
Officials responded to the area of Brightview Drive and Old Lake Mary Road around 7:20 p.m. in response to a shooting call. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim's injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening, officials said.
The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, according to deputies.
Suspect or victim information has yet to be released.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.