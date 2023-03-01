Car with 2 adults, toddler crashes after shots fired at Cocoa police officers: report

Two suspects are facing multiple felony charges after fleeing officers during an attempted traffic stop and then firing shots at police, a spokesperson with the Cocoa Police Department tells FOX 35 News.

Early Wednesday evening, officers said they attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle that ran a stop sign. Officers said as the female driver sped off, a male passenger in the vehicle fired at least three rounds at them. Officers initiated a pursuit northbound on U.S. Highway 1 with assistance from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver crashed into another vehicle near Olmstead Dr. in Titusville at which time officers were able to take the adult occupants into custody. Officers said there was also a toddler in the vehicle who was not properly secured. Fortunately, the child was not injured, the spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of Titusville Police.