Car pummels into Brevard County Fire Rescue vehicle on I-95

The driver of a white Lexus reportedly crashed into a Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) vehicle on Sunday evening.

The fire rescue truck, occupied by the District Chief, was working a "scene" on Saturday evening along I-95.

While at the scene, a white Lexus crashed into the truck flipping it on its side, photos show.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo credit: Brevard County Fire Rescue

Both cars appear to be totaled. No injuries were reported.

The BCFR is reminding drivers of the move-over law that requires vehicles to move over a lane for emergency vehicles or slow down to 20 mph.