Car pummels into Brevard County Fire Rescue vehicle on I-95
The driver of a white Lexus reportedly crashed into a Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) vehicle on Sunday evening.
The fire rescue truck, occupied by the District Chief, was working a "scene" on Saturday evening along I-95.
While at the scene, a white Lexus crashed into the truck flipping it on its side, photos show.
Photo credit: Brevard County Fire Rescue
Both cars appear to be totaled. No injuries were reported.
The BCFR is reminding drivers of the move-over law that requires vehicles to move over a lane for emergency vehicles or slow down to 20 mph.