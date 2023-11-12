Expand / Collapse search

Car pummels into Brevard County Fire Rescue vehicle on I-95

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Brevard County
The driver of a white Lexus reportedly crashed into a Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) vehicle on Sunday evening. 

The fire rescue truck, occupied by the District Chief, was working a "scene" on Saturday evening along I-95.

While at the scene, a white Lexus crashed into the truck flipping it on its side, photos show. 

Photo credit: Brevard County Fire Rescue

Both cars appear to be totaled. No injuries were reported. 

The BCFR is reminding drivers of the move-over law that requires vehicles to move over a lane for emergency vehicles or slow down to 20 mph. 