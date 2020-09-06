Car parade to support President Trump goes through I-4 in Orlando, video shows

About 100 cars decorated with flags and signs supporting President Trump drove through I-4 on Sunday.

FOX 35 viewer Leslie Johnson sent in a video of the car parade on Sunday.

She said about 100 cars caravanned together on I-4, driving from downtown Orlando to Lake Mary Boulevard.

According to Johnson, the event was organized by Latinos for Trump.

Throughout the nation, Trump supporters have organized car and boat parades to show support for his 2020 election campaign.

For example, in New Jersey, a boat parade supporting police officers, veterans, and President Trump attempted to break a Guinness world record on Saturday.

Then in Texas, a 'Trump Boat Parade' was held on Lake Travis in Austin on Saturday. Several boats at this event sank, the local Sheriff's Office confirmed.

