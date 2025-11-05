Vehicle fire shut down part of Florida's Turnpike near Kenansville
OSCEOLA COUTNY, Fla. - A vehicle fire shut down part of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County on Wednesday.
The incident happened along mile marker 201 near Kenansville.
All northbound lanes were temporarily shut down, causing traffic delays.
The northbound side was eventually reopened, but delays remained.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what caused the vehicle fire or if there were any injuries.
The Source: This article was written using information from Florida Highway Patrol and FOX 35 traffic team.