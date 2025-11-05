Vehicle fire shut down part of Florida's Turnpike near Kenansville

Expand / Collapse search

Published  November 5, 2025 5:47am EST
Osceola County News
FOX 35 Orlando
A car fire on the Florida Turnpike shut down northbound lanes in Osceola County near Kenansville.

The Brief

OSCEOLA COUTNY, Fla. - A vehicle fire shut down part of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County on Wednesday. 

The incident happened along mile marker 201 near Kenansville.

All northbound lanes were temporarily shut down, causing traffic delays. 

The northbound side was eventually reopened, but delays remained. 

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle fire or if there were any injuries.

The Source: This article was written using information from Florida Highway Patrol and FOX 35 traffic team.

