Car crashes into retention pond near downtown Orlando

article

A man escaped serious injury after crashing into a retention pond near downtown Orlando early Tuesday morning.

Orlando police say this happened around 4 a.m. Officers responded to Division St. and Gore St. and found the vehicle fully submerged.

They say the driver went over the edge of the ramp at the I-4/408 interchange. The driver did not sustain any serious injuries and was rescued from the water.

Crews are working to get the vehicle out of the pond.