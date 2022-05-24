Car crashes into retention pond near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man escaped serious injury after crashing into a retention pond near downtown Orlando early Tuesday morning.
Orlando police say this happened around 4 a.m. Officers responded to Division St. and Gore St. and found the vehicle fully submerged.
They say the driver went over the edge of the ramp at the I-4/408 interchange. The driver did not sustain any serious injuries and was rescued from the water.
Crews are working to get the vehicle out of the pond.
