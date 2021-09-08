Car crashes into Brevard fire station narrowly missing lieutenant's bed

article

A Brevard County fire lieutenant is ok after a car reportedly came crashing through the fire station just feet away from his bed, officials said Wednesday.

Brevard County Fire Rescue posted photos showing the crash that occurred at Station 89 in Palm Bay.

Officials say the station lieutenant was in the bed when the car collided with the building. Photos show damage to the wall that is just feet away from where the lieutenant sleeps.

The lieutenant was not seriously injured and immediately began treating the driver, officials said.

