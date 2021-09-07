Coast Guard: Body found offshore in Port Canaveral identified as missing Daytona Beach attorney

The Coast Guard confirmed to FOX 35 Orlando Tuesday night that a body found off the coast of Port Canaveral has been identified as missing Daytona Beach attorney Jim Evans.

Officials said a good Samaritan spotted a body in the water off the coast of Port Canaveral on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said the body was spotted eight miles southeast of Port Canaveral.

A boat from the Port Canaveral Coast Guard station went out and recovered the body.

Officials said the body was then given to the medical examiner's office to be identified.

Officials said Evans' family also identified him.

The Coast Guard said late Monday night that it suspended the search for missing diver, Jim Evans.

The Coast Guard tweeted, "The USCG has suspended the search for a 50-yr-old male diver who went missing Friday 30 miles east of #DaytonaBeach. Mult CG units & partners searched approximately 5, 297 sq mil for 100 search hrs."

RELATED: U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for Daytona Beach attorney who went missing during dive off coast

Evans went missing during a dive on Friday about 30 miles east of Daytona Beach.

The Coast Guard and volunteer boaters assisted in the search.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest on this story.