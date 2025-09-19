Cape Canaveral seniors plead for flooding help in their neighborhood: 'I should not have to deal with this'

A resident at the Cape Canaveral Mobile Estates reached out to FOX 35 on Wednesday night after they had standing water and flooded streets – again. It’s been a years-long problem with people speaking about the issue at city council meetings in the past.

Still, nothing’s been done, these residents say. And now, seemingly routine afternoon showers are a cause of concern for these residents.

Neighbors have several theories as to what's causing the constant flooding: a back canal does not move water fast enough, city roads send water towards their neighborhood, nearby properties are overgrown, and development built higher up is impacting their neighborhood.

Some homeowners have moved their A/C units above the ground, using cinder blocks. Others have paid for mole and bug treatment with their own money – money that is already tight as many residents are on fixed incomes.

What we don't know:

No one seems to know who is responsible for addressing the flooding issues, whether it's the city or the private landowners that surround the community. It's also unclear if any funding has been allocated to address the residents' concerns.

What they're saying:

"I’m 70. I should not have to deal with this. I have been dealing with this for 5.5 years," said Lue Drake, who has lived in the community for several years. She said the flooding issues have been persistent.

The neighborhood's manager told FOX 35 that he's talked with several officials over the years, but has not been able to get a solution to the issue.

"We’re at the mercy of the city with the canal and the streets," said Bill Skinner.

FOX 35 reached out to the City of Cape Canaveral about the ongoing issues and the residents' concerns. A city spokesperson responded to several questions from FOX 35's Esther Bower and acknowledged it was aware of the residents' concerns.

The spokesperson said the city has trimmed vegetation around the community, including in the ditch behind it. A study is also underway to determine whether a permanent pump would help alleviate the flooding around that main ditch. The city said it is applying for grants to help improve its stormwater system. The city also said it has told management of the complex to purchase its own portable pump to help move the water during flash-flooding events.

What is the city doing to stop the flooding in the neighborhood?

"The City has trimmed the vegetation around and inside the ditch at the back of the property, removed any debris (demucked) from the ditch, and is actively maintaining it to ensure it remains clear of obstructions."

Is there discussion to build a lift/pump station nearby? That's what neighbors think would help.

"An engineering study is currently underway to determine whether a permanent pump would help alleviate flooding in and around the area of the central ditch."

What has been done or is being done to make water move through the canal quicker so it doesn't back up into their community?

"The water flows to the river via gravity, but during heavy rainfall, like yesterday's flash flood, it can overwhelm the ditch and impede its flow.".

Has any funding been approved to address flooding in that community?

"We are currently in the process of applying for grants to improve the stormwater system and infrastructure."

What should neighbors do to get help? They say they've been trying for nearly five years to fix the flooding with city assistance and are struggling to get anywhere.

"We previously recommended to the property management that they purchase a portable pump to help move water from the property to the ditch during flash flood events, like the one that occurred yesterday. This is necessary because their stormwater drain is positioned below the water level of the ditch, which makes it easily overwhelmed during heavy rainfall."