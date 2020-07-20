Candidate for Orange County Sheriff says campaign signs keep getting stolen

A candidate for Orange County Sheriff says someone has been stealing his campaign signs off different properties.

With the Florida Primary election more than a month away, you’re likely to see lots of campaign signs, but for Joe Lopez, it hasn’t been easy. The former U.S. Marine and Florida Highway Patrol Chief says more than a dozen of his signs were stolen. On a site off Mills Avenue in Orlando, he says it has happened repeatedly.

"At the one location, they had to replace the sign five times. Of course, they cost money. Besides money, it’s the hard work and sweat."

He says he filed a report with the Sheriff's Office, but nothing’s happened.

"All my signs are on private property and I have specific permission from each landowner to have them there."

He’d like to find out who the thief is.

"These people are actually going on private property and they’re taking the signs."

Lopez says he feels bad for the volunteers who posted the signs.

"I feel more for the people out there doing it because these people are volunteers."

Lopez says it’s around $574 to replace the signs. He’s not sure who took them but wants it to stop. If elected, the longtime law enforcement officer says, he plans to crack down on crime and theft like this.

