12-year-old girl reported missing in Seminole County, deputies say

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing and endangered in Seminole County.

Ca'Lyric Jones was last seen at her home in the 1500 block of Dixie Way in unincorporated Sanford at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies believe Jones ran away from home. Due to her young age, she is considered endangered.

Jones is 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds. Her hair has long braids.

Anyone with information about Jones is urged to contact Detective Burns at 407-793-3608.