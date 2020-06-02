California man allegedly caught eating body of relative: report

article

A California man was arrested Monday afternoon after police said he murdered a relative and was caught by authorities eating her body, according to a report.

Police said they responded to a Richmond residence after a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they said they caught the man in the act of cannibalizing the victim.

Both the names of the suspect and victim have yet to be released, police added, according to The Mercury News.

Following the incident, police said they took the man into custody on suspicion of murder, the paper reported.

