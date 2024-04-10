Bystander videotapes Florida man take shoes off, then stomp on his puppy outside apartment complex

The video above contains graphic material that may be uncomfortable for some viewers.

A puppy is looking for a new home after a man was arrested for stomping on the animal outside a Florida apartment complex.

A bystander pulled out their phone to record the horrific April 9 incident that happened at the Coastal Village Apartment complex in Lee County, an arrest affidavit shows.

The witnesses told deputies they were inside their car when they saw 21-year-old Beckham McLeod repeatedly striking 9-month-old Pitbull puppy King.

The two witnesses said the incident began when King ran into a pond next to a walking path along the apartment's parking lot.

McLeod reportedly ran towards King, grabbed him out of the water and slammed him on the ground. After this happened, McLeod was seen kicking off his muddy shoes and repeatedly stomping on the dog's head, arrest records show.

McLeod then picks up his shoes in his left hand and strikes King in the head with his right foot, causing the puppy to spin 180 degrees. He then aggressively yanks King before striking King again after walking several more feet.

After being interrogated by detectives, McLeod agreed to surrender the puppy to Lee County Domestic Animal Services voluntarily.

McLeod was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty.