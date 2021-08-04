Business owners differ on whether to offer incentives for employees to get vaccine

As business owners offer cash incentives to employees to get a vaccine, not everyone is on board.

At Ice Bar Orlando, there’s a different kind of shot that’s getting lots of attention these days. Owner Thomas Kerr said he is offering employees rewards for getting the coronavirus vaccine.

"Upon the completion of their vaccination card, they’re presented with a $100 gift card," he explained.

The Ice Bar isn’t the only business to offer vaccine incentives. Over at The Talk of the Town, Restaurant Group CEO Seth Miller said, "We’re giving the employees the equivalent of a half-day, half days work."

They said they want to do something to help lower COVID numbers.

"It's for their safety, for the safety of our customers," Kerr added.

"Incentives to me is like saying if there’s any way of bribing an employee to take it, what about the guy that chooses not to," said Jeff Borysiewicz, President and Founder Corona Cigar Company,

He is concerned about getting sued.

"I think that’s a tricky position when you have a vaccine that’s not been FDA approved. As an employer, to me, it seems like you’re opening yourself up to future liability. Let's say, God forbid, something did go wrong with the vaccine."

Last week, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings ordered all county employees to get vaccinated.

"I certainly wouldn’t want to be the employer say, get the shot or else you’re going to get fired."

But with rising COVID numbers, some CEOs said they want to do something to protect their employees and customers.

Kerr added, "I haven’t mandated anything. As far as a legal standpoint, I’ve made the choice up to the employees."

