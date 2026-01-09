SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica offering free admission to Florida preschoolers

The Brief SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are offering free admission to Florida children ages 5 and younger. The Preschool Card includes free admission to both parks through Dec. 31. Parents must register for the card by Feb. 3.



Florida preschoolers can get free admission to SeaWorld Orlando and its water park, Aquatica Orlando, for all of 2026.

The parks are offering the Preschool Card for children ages 5 and younger.

Parents or guardians must register their child for the card online by Feb. 3. The deal is not available at the front gates of the parks. The first visit with the Preschool Card must be made at SeaWorld or Aquatica by March 1.

Once activated, the card is valid through Dec. 31, according to SeaWorld.

A valid form of ID will be needed to verify the age of the child. A copy of a certified birth certificate or passport can be used, according to SeaWorld’s website. School IDs will not be accepted.

Parents and guardians will also need a photo ID with proof of their Florida residency.

SeaWorld offers events aimed at younger children, including Just For Kids Weekend, Elmo’s Birthday Celebration and Halloween Spooktacular. The park also features Sesame Street Land, where visitors can interact with characters such as Big Bird, Abby Cadabby and Cookie Monster.