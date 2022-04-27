Busch Gardens, SeaWorld offer free tickets to military members and veterans

article

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld Orlando are thanking military members and veterans for their service by offering free one-day admission to their theme parks.

The central Florida theme parks, which are both operated by SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, are offering complimentary tickets through their "Waves of Honor" program. The program gives free one-day admission to active-duty U.S. military personnel and up to three guests.

For a limited time, veterans also qualify for the free ticket offer, and can bring up to three guests as well.

Veterans who wish to take advantage of the offer must first register online. Tickets must be redeemed through the Busch Gardens or SeaWorld websites. Registration ends May 15, 2022, and the free tickets for veterans and their guests must be used before July 10, 2022.

Former military personnel may also purchase up to 6 single-day tickets at either theme park for 50% off.

Active-duty military members can take advantage of the free ticket offer anytime throughout the year, but they must first verify their status on the ID.me website. The service member must also provide a valid military ID at the front gate of the theme park.

For more information on the program and how to redeem the free ticket offer, visit the Waves of Honor website.