Burglary suspects, including teen, arrested for grand theft auto in Polk County: ‘Oh, my God! Not Grady Judd!’

A burglary suspect who was recently arrested driving a stolen vehicle told deputies he wouldn’t be in jail long until he realized he had been arrested in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted a stolen 2022 Dodge Ram shortly after 1 a.m. at Circle K located at Highway 27 and Ronald Reagan Parkway.

Deputies say the driver, later identified as Tamari Lucas, 24, of Tampa, and an unknown passenger got out of the truck and fled on foot.

Lucas was captured by deputies and charged with grand theft motor vehicle and resisting an officer without force. The passenger was not apprehended and is still at large, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

Tamari Lucas mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Lucas told them that he would not be in jail long because he was in Osceola County. When deputies told him he was actually in Polk County, they say Lucas stated, "Oh, my God! Not Grady Judd! Are you (expletive) serious? This really sucks because you guys don’t play around in Polk County."

Shortly before Lucas was arrested, deputies say they saw the Dodge Ram and a stolen Nissan pickup truck together on I-4.

According to PCSO, the Nissan was being driven by 14-year-old Jeremiah C. Hamm.

Deputies, along with officers from the Lake Alfred Police Department, boxed in the Nissan and arrested the teen. Hamm was charged with grand theft motor vehicle, no valid Florida driver’s license, two counts of criminal mischief, and fleeing to elude law enforcement officers.

Jeremiah C. Hamm mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Upon his arrest, deputies say the teen asked, "What am I getting charged with? Grand theft auto?"

Deputies added that he told them he had court the following day for a previous grand theft and was worried he would miss court.

"These two thieves are running rampant. They obviously don't take our criminal justice system seriously. Why is this 14-year-old out at one in the morning stealing cars and committing burglaries? Where are the adults in his life? We will absolutely hold these two accountable. We are just not going to tolerate this nonsense," shared Sheriff Grady Judd.

Lucas and Hamm are suspected of committing multiple burglaries using the two stolen vehicles in Tampa and Pasco County.

According to Judd, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office estimates the two suspects are responsible for about 35 burglaries in their county. Tampa police suspect they're responsible for about 30 burglaries there.

"At the end of the day, our goal is to give them a Christmas present," Judd said at a press conference on Wednesday. "And that Christmas present is like an orange jumpsuit [and] a trip to the jail where we can hold them."

Jeremiah Hamm and Tamari Lucas mugshots courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Lucas has an extensive criminal history and eight felony convictions. He has 30 previous felony charges, 12 previous misdemeanor charges, and 19 re-arrest charges.

His previous charges include aggravated assault with a weapon and aggravated battery, improper exhibition of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, burglary (multiple), grand theft auto (multiple), dealing in stolen property (multiple), grand theft (multiple), drug possession (multiple), false information to a pawn broker, resisting arrest (multiple), larceny, violation of probation, and failure to appear in court.

Hamm has four previous arrests that include robbery with a firearm, armed burglary, grand theft, aggravated assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, possession of drugs, and trespassing.

Judd asked residents in Polk, Pasco, and Hillsborough counties to check their Ring cameras for criminal activity involving the two suspects. He also advised residents to make sure they always lock their cars.

"That's a free Christmas present from Santa Grady - lock up your stuff, and you get to keep it," Grady said. "Otherwise, Criminal Grinch will have it and give it to their kids [or] their associates for Christmas."