Bulldog survives shooting, leg amputation thanks to Space Coast animal rescue

An American Bulldog that was shot and left to die in South Florida, according to authorities, was saved by a Central Florida animal rescue.

What Happened:

The Space Coast Frenchie Rescue group got an email from Miami-Dade Animal Services earlier this month about an American Bulldog that was found shot in the leg and abandoned. Animal control officers in South Florida had taken the pup in but needed help, so they sent out a statewide alert.

Sig was picked up and brought to Melbourne before time ran out. Vets at the Eau Gallie Veterinary Center did emergency surgery and had to amputate his leg because the bone was completely shattered from the wound.

The surgery saved his life. He lost his front left leg, but it’s not holding him back. Sig is getting around just fine and will soon be up for adoption. He’s good with other pets, even turtles, and kids.

What they're saying:

The rescue says Sig is recovering tremendously. He’s great with families and isn’t letting his injury hold him back.

"He’s super happy. He’s in a foster with a bunch of other dogs, and he’s just thriving," said Ashley Pedersen, who founded Space Coast Frenchie Rescue.

The Melbourne vet office had to jump in when they heard his story.

"We saw what was going on. We knew we had to help," said Gemma Millar, who’s the Practice Manager at the Eau Gallie Veterinary Hospital.

What you can do:

The Space Coast-based Frenchie rescue is overwhelmed with surrenders and dogs needing new homes across the state.

They are always looking for donations, fosters and support from the community. You can follow them on Facebook for more information about Sig and other dogs you can adopt.

