Building Orlando: Evermore Orlando Resort to feature Crystal Lagoons technology

There is a massive development under construction right next door to Walt Disney World Resort, but unless you get off the main roads and venture back into the trees, you likely haven't seen it.

Evermore Orlando Resort is a planned 1,100-acre resort complex with traditional vacation homes and the luxury Conrad Hotel. At the heart of the resort will be a 20-acre tropical beach complex and Evermore Bay, an 8-acre crystalline water amenity by Crystal Lagoons.

"Evermore’s first phase will open with nearly 1,500 bedrooms spread among an array of stay experiences, from single homes to villas, flats, and hotel guestrooms. The plans include 69 houses ranging in size from five to eleven bedrooms. Beyond vacation homes, the resort complex will also offer 76 four-bedroom flats, 41 two and four-bedroom villas, and a luxury Conrad hotel which will offer sophisticated design, best-in-class amenities, and intuitive service to provide an exceptional travel experience in Orlando," says the developer behind the project, Dart Interests.

