Bucs fans, Tampa leaders make pitch to Brady for one more year

As Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady weighs whether to return for his 23 NFL season, Bucs fans around Tampa Bay are hopeful he’ll return for another year.

Fans and local leaders are urging the future hall-of-famer to come back at least for one more season.

"We've got a full flotilla coming in, pirate ship, you're welcome aboard anytime, sir," said Andrew Smith, a member of Ye Mystic Krewe.

Fans are reminding Brady of all the great things that Tampa has to offer, including the weather, low taxes, and the big city/small community feel.

"I know you’re a family man, the admiration we have for you is tremendous in a short period of time. I think we love you more than the people in New England did," said Visit Tampa Bay CEO Santiago Corrada.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor offered her thoughts: "He'll never find a better city to raise his children and he'll never find a city that is more of a community that's more welcoming and supportive. Tampa is the place to be."

There is no word yet on when Brady may make his final decision.