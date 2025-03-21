Live updates: Honeydew brush fire burns over 300 acres in Volusia County; crews working to contain blaze

The Brief Crews are working to contain a brush fire that has burned over 300 acres in Volusia County, Florida, since Thursday. The fire is located near State Routes 44 and 415, west of New Smyrna Beach, near Samsula. As of Friday, no homes have been destroyed, and no evacuations have been issued, though some residents are preparing to evacuate if conditions worsen. Bookmark this page for live updates from FOX 35 News as new information becomes available.



Crews are urgently working to contain a rapidly growing brush fire, currently spanning over 300 acres, in Volusia County, west of New Smyrna Beach, on Friday.

Firefighters are expected to battle the blaze throughout the day, and residents are advised to be cautious of heavy smoke in the area.

Live updates:

9:15 a.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Orange, Osceola, and Brevard counties from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. This warning means conditions are right for wildfires to spread quickly, due to high winds, low humidity, and dry plants. During this time, people are advised to avoid activities that could start a fire, like burning debris or using outdoor grills.

6:45 a.m. | According to the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association, the blaze is 338 acres and was 80% contained as of 2 a.m. Friday.

Where is the Honeydew brush fire?

The backstory:

A brush fire in Samsula near State Routes 44 and 415 began on Thursday, March 20, and has since burned more than 300 acres.

(Credit: Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association)

Fire crews from Volusia County, Flagler County, New Smyrna Beach, and Florida Forestry Services are working to contain the flames. No homes have burned, and no evacuations have been ordered, but some residents are preparing to leave if conditions worsen. Helicopters are scooping water from local ponds to fight the fire.

The thick smoke in the area has prompted a travel advisory near Cucumber Lane and Honeydew Lane.

What caused the fire?

What we don't know:

Authorities have not determined the cause of the fire. It’s unclear how long it will take to fully contain the flames, as shifting winds could impact efforts. There is also no official word on whether the fire is spreading closer to residential areas or if evacuations may be necessary in the near future.

Florida is no stranger to brush fires, especially during dry seasons when wind can cause flames to spread unpredictably. While no homes have burned, residents remain on edge as fire crews work to keep the blaze away from structures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

