Emerald Bay brush fire: Mandatory evacuation orders issued in Laguna Beach

Officials ordered mandatory evacuation orders in Laguna Beach after a brush fire fueled by strong winds erupted above the Emerald Bay community Thursday morning.

The wind-driven fire was reported just before 4:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of Emerald Bay, located near the Pacific Coast Highway. By 7:30 a.m., fire officials said the fire was burning between 7 and 10 acres and that they have slowed the spread of the fire. Fire authorities also noted they believe they can get the fire contained by the end of the day.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy confirmed the fire came close to the homes on the north end of Emerald Bay. However, no homes have been damaged.

The embers and ash were pushing down the hillside as firefighters were up against fierce Santa Ana winds with the potential to gust between 40 and 60 mph. Southern California is in the midst of a heat wave as hot and dry conditions have prevailed over the past several days with summer-like temperatures.

Santio Rossi, a Laguna Beach resident who alerted the fire department, told FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette he woke up when the howling winds caused a garbage can to hit his bedroom window. He went back to sleep but a short time later, he decided to wake up his parents.

"We all smelled smoke in the house so we went outside and saw a fire in the hill and the authorities came and started clearing it up," he said.

Multiple agencies are working to contain the blaze including the OCFA and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Evacuation orders

A mandatory evacuation order is in place for the Emerald Bay and Irvine Cove communities.

An evacuation warning is currently in place for the entire North Laguna Beach area.

Evacuees are being told to go south on PCH to evacuate the area.

"Just because the fire looks better, it’s too early to return to those homes," Chief Fennessy said.

Evacuation Center

The Los Olivos Community Center in Irvine is open to evacuees impacted by the fire.

Road closures

PCH is closed in both directions from the Newport Coast to Laguna Beach from Ledtroit Street to Reef Point Drive.

School closures

Classes have been canceled at all schools in the Laguna Beach Unified School District Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

