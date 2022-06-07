Brother of victim in 2021 crash calls for taller guardrails on I-4

A security camera caught the moment a Jeep fell from Interstate 4 onto Kaley Street last year. The Jeep was hit by another car first.

The Jeep's driver, Pedro Castro, is still recovering from several serious injuries.

"It will probably take a longer time than any other accident because he fell off the bridge inside the car," said Juan Castro, Pedro's brother.

Juan says his brother is taking it day by day.

He had injuries to his legs, back, and spleen, but it has also been tough to recover mentally.

"Driving to the hospital, you’re just hoping he’s alive," Castro said.

Juan says Pedro is out of the hospital now, but still has a long road ahead.

On Monday, a 24-year-old died after driving off a ramp to the 408, dropping close to 100 feet, and landing on I-4.

"It brings back memories," Castro said.

After seeing another car go over the guard rail, Juan thinks the road needs to be safer.

Juan says higher barriers would be a good start.

"I drive by the place, and I saw the fence, a short fence," Castro said. "They are really short, so you start thinking, why? Why did they do that? Why did they design it that way?"