FHP searching for car involved in fatal hit-and-run in Orange County

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who fled the scene of a crash in Orange County on Monday night. The crash happened on Silver Star Road near Le Havre Boulevard. A pedestrian and the driver who was helping him were both hit by another driver who left the scene, according to troopers. The pedestrian died.



The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who fled the scene of an Orange County crash after hitting a pedestrian and another driver in an unmarked crosswalk.

What we know:

The crash happened Monday around 11:12 p.m. on Silver Star Road near Le Havre Boulevard, according to FHP.

A 2003 Honda Accord, driven by a 36-year-old man, was traveling east on Silver Star Road when a man walked into the road and into the direct path of the car, according to an FHP report.

After the Honda struck the man, the driver got out of his car and began helping the pedestrian, FHP said.

While the Honda driver was helping the pedestrian, another driver with an unknown vehicle was traveling on Silver Star Road and failed to stop, hitting both men, according to FHP.

Witnesses told troopers that the driver of the unknown vehicle got out of their car to check the damage before getting back in the vehicle and driving away.

Witnesses described the unknown vehicle as a blue Chevy Malibu and also told troopers the driver was a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, according to the FHP report.

FHP said the vehicle that fled the scene should have front end damage and should be missing the driver’s side mirror.

The pedestrian was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Honda driver had minor injuries, according to FHP.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation of the crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *347 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.