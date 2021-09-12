Expand / Collapse search

Britney Spears announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari flashing 'one of a kind ring'

By Michael Lee
Britney Spears' father files petition to end conservatorship

Britney Spears' father has filed a petition to end the singer's conservatorship, FOX 11 has confirmed. While the conservatorship isn't officially over just yet, Jamie Spears had been working with the Los Angeles County court and his daughter Britney's attorney for weeks to prepare an "orderly transition to a new conservator." But with Tuesday's development, it appears the conservatorship is on the verge of ending all together.

Pop artist Britney Spears announced her engagement on social media, posting a video of herself on Instagram showing off her new engagement ring.

The engagement comes after Spears has dated boyfriend Sam Asghari for four years, with manager Brandon Cohen releasing a statement saying he is proud of the couple.

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Cohen said, noting that Spears' new ring was designed jeweler Roman Malayev.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"He couldn't be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring," he added.

