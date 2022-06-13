Brevard Zoo welcomes new infant black-handed spider monkey

article

Brevard Zoo has welcomed a new black-handed spider monkey to the mix. On May 28, Brevard Zoo said 19-year-old Tika, the zoo's well-known spider monkey, gave birth.

"While we don’t know the sex of the infant yet, our animal care team reported that the baby was well and nursing successfully," Brevard Zoo posted on its website.

Animal care specialists said the baby was "well and nursing successfully," and joins three siblings: a nearly two-month-old infant who has not been named yet, 1-year-old sister Blue Steel and 4-year-old sister Daisy.

Black-handed spider monkeys, which are native to Central and South America, are classified as vulnerable to extinction due to habitat loss as well as the illegal pet trade.



