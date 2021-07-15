Brevard Zoo offering free admission for kids in August and September

article

Did someone say free?

In August and September, the Brevard Zoo is offering FREE admission for kids.

To get the deal, children age 11 and under have to be with a paying adult who must present a state-issued photo ID or utility bill with address and matching photo ID. Up to three children per paid adult.

The Brevard Zoo is home to more than 900 animals from all over the world. Earlier this year, the zoo welcomed its first baby sloth born in 2 years.

RELATED: Brevard Zoo welcomes first baby sloth born in 2 years

The program is presented by the Zoo’s Corporate Partners.

Advertisement

Tickets and reservations must be bought online HERE.