Brevard SPCA installing microchip scanners at police, fire stations to help reunite lost pets with owners

Portable microchip scanners are now at several police and fire stations in Titusville to help reunite lost pets with their owners fast.

If the veterinarian or animal services is closed, and you find a lost pet, you can bring them to first responders to start the process of trying to find the owner before the animal has to go to the pound or get surrendered.

"This idea was born out of necessity," said Robyn Copeland, who’s the foster program manager with the SPCA and spearheaded the new program.

Animal shelters are swamped, rescues are run, and lost pets are everywhere.

"Every day, we’re always hearing about animals that are running the streets or getting loose in the neighborhood," she said.

The SPCA found a new way to help bring pets back home by partnering with firefighters and police officers in Titusville. If anyone finds a lost dog or cat, you don’t have to wait to take it to a vet or a shelter to figure out where its home could be. You can try to find its owner immediately.

"If it saves one animal, it’s worth it," said Daniel Ellis, a lieutenant with Titusville Fire.

The system is super user-friendly.

"We just turn it on. We start scanning on his back here, and as soon as it beeps, his microchip number will come up on the screen," said Copeland, demonstrating how it works.

This instruction booklet, paired with the scanner, walks you through what number to call to find out to whom the lost pet is registered.

"Just being a dog owner as well, it’s very good to have this device," said John Esposito, a firefighter with the department.

Firefighters have also been trained to use the scanners and will help anyone who comes to the station with a lost pet. The manual also explains what to do if a pet isn’t chipped. The partnership aims to put resources in the community to get furry friends back to their families.

"We love our pets. Things happen. Let’s get them safe. Let’s get them back where they belong," said Copeland.

The SPCA is also encouraging everyone to microchip their pets and register them with their information so that if they get lost, they can find their way back home.

"Max ran out, and they found Max, and they called us, and they brought Max home for us," concluded Ellis.

Putting these chip readers in Titusville is just the beginning. The SPCA says Brevard County Fire Rescue also wants to put them at their stations, and the SPCA is fundraising to purchase more right now.