Brevard Public Schools superintendent steps down as board seeks 'different leadership direction'

During a Brevard County school board meeting Tuesday, it was decided that Dr. Mark Mullins step down from the role of superintendent, according to a statement from Brevard Public Schools.

The "board and the superintendent agreed to enter into negotiations for a separation agreement," a spokesperson said. "That process will begin soon."

In a statement, Mullins said he is "blessed and fortunate" to have spent his entire professional career as an educator with the district. He began as a math teacher, then became a principal and later the district superintendent in 2018.

Mullins reportedly has overseen the district’s 2021 accreditation process, the launch of Thrive by Five, a community-wide early literacy initiative, and maintained an "A-rated" district, according to BPS's "Meet the Superintendent" webpage.

"Although the majority of this board desires to go in a different leadership direction, I will always be a fan of Team BPS," Mullins said.