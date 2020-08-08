Brevard lawmaker released from hospital after COVID-19 case

A Brevard County lawmaker speaks out about his recovery from COVID-19. Rep. Randy Fine was released from the hospital on Friday.

"I learned that this is a serious virus, I’m a relatively healthy 46-year-old man who went to the hospital and apparently the doctors were telling me just yesterday I was in pretty serious shape when I showed up," said Fine. "I had 30% lung damage that I’m gonna be dealing with weeks, if not months, if not for some degree forever, that’s a big deal."

Fine’s district in Southern Brevard County and all of Space Coast have never been considered coronavirus "hotspots," but since Fine became one of the statistics we asked what he thinks about the way the state is keeping track of COVID cases. Some of our FOX 35 investigations have uncovered major problems and discrepancies.

"I don’t think there’s anyone with an incentive to inflate them or deflate them. I think there are issues but people are trying."

Fine’s primary is in two weeks. He has a Republican challenger in economist Marcie Adkins. He said he is going to keep doing what he’s been doing: no big campaign events, no going out shaking hands, no knocking on doors.

"If we all do what we are asked to do -- not because we are forced to do it, but because it’s the right thing to do -- we will nip this in the bud a lot sooner," he added.