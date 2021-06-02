Brevard Grand Jury issues indictments in deadly Merritt Island home invasion

article

A Brevard County Grand Jury has issued indictments against five men in connection to a deadly home invasion earlier this year.

Cory Cabaniss, 25, Anthony Davila, 22, David Foreman-Taylor, 23, Chase Harrison, 28, and Brian Vogel, 29, have been charged with first-degree felony murder, armed burglary of a dwelling inflicting death, and cruelty to animals in connection to the death of Matthew Nicol, 25, and his dog.

Prosecutors say that in March the defendants targeted Nicol's Merritt Island residence on East Hall Road for a home invasion robbery, posing as law enforcement drug agents. During the attempt, both Nicol and his dog were shot and killed.

The group fled the scene and Brevard County sheriff's Investigators began a months-long investigation that led to the capture of all five defendants.

All of the men are being held on no bond at the Brevard County Jail.

The Grand Jury heard testimony from a Brevard County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigator and Agent, along with a lay witness before returning with the indictments.

No trial date has been set in this case.

