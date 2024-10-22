Brevard County tables controversial proposal for resort's exclusive use of Cocoa Beach park
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Commission voted Tuesday to table a proposal from a new hotel seeking exclusive use of portions of Lori Wilson Park for private events.
The hotel had requested to rent part of the beachfront park for up to 100 days a year in exchange for building a new dog park on the park’s north side.
Residents expressed outrage over the plan, criticizing the idea of a private corporation using public space for its events.
"It’s not dead. It just needs to be worked out," said Commissioner Jason Steele of District 5. "The 100 days of consecutive agreement needs to come out of that agreement. There’s so many things that need to come out of that agreement to make it even a little bit more palatable. It’s crazy."
The commission instructed the developer to hold public meetings before resubmitting a revised proposal.
