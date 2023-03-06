Brevard County seeking input on tackling homelessness with federal grant

article

Brevard County now has millions of dollars to tackle homelessness and wants public input on where the money should go.

The county recently received over $4 million in HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) funding to help reduce homelessness and increase housing stability.

The funding must primarily benefit qualifying individuals who are experiencing homelessness; individuals at risk of homelessness; persons fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking; and other populations where providing supportive services or assistance would prevent homelessness or would serve those at greatest risk of housing instability.

A public comment period is now open until March 20.