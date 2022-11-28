Brevard County Sheriff calls out student behavior, alleges bus drivers, teachers have been attacked

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Monday during a press conference that the "school discipline policy" at Brevard Public Schools has failed and that principals and teachers are powerless from disciplining students who allegedly disrupt the learning environment.

"Folks, my team, our teachers, administrators, and the overwhelming majority of students on our campus are tired of this. We are tired of a very few disrupting classes, putting others lives' at risk, attacking our teachers both physically and verbally," Sheriff Ivey said.

"A few clowns can't follow the rules, so they're messing it up for everybody," he said.

Sheriff Ivey said that students have attacked, bitten, scratched, and thrown items at bus drivers, teachers, and school staff members. He showed photos of the alleged injuries during the press conference.

"Whether that disruptive behavior is being loud and outrageous in the class or physically attacking our teacher, they write them up and send them to the principal, and they send them right back," said Sheriff Ivey.

"Our teachers and principals are powerless to do anything to stop this," he said.

Following Sheriff Ivey's press conference, Brevard County Schools tweeted that the district would hold a parent academy meeting on Dec. 1, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the district's school board building, 2700 Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera, Florida 32940. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Satellite sites will be also held at Mims Elementary, Lewis Carroll Elementary, Discovery Elementary, and Creel Elementary, the district said.

"Each site will have BPS professionals who will lead the discussion on student behavior. The session will include best practices, behavior trends, activities, and Q & A. All families are invited and welcomed to attend," the district's website said.

Parent Juan Mendoza agrees that something needs to be done.

"I think all these problems start at home. I think parents need to raise them well. Kids are really disrespectful nowadays. We need to do something about it at home. Don’t expect the school to fix it," he said.

"If you’re a student, that’s coming to our schools, to learn, to play sports, to do music, your prayers have been answered today. But if you’re a little snot that is coming to our classes to be disruptive you might want to find another school because we will be your worst nightmare starting now," Sheriff Ivey said.