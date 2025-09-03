Brevard County motorcyclist dies in wrong way collision on U.S. 1, FHP

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday after traveling the wrong way on U.S. Highway 1 and colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the rider of a 2005 Harley-Davidson was heading south in the inside northbound lane of U.S. 1 just south of Pine Tree Boulevard when the motorcycle struck a northbound 2014 Acura ILX.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Acura was not injured, authorities said, and remained on scene. The crash remains under investigation.