Brevard County homeowner cited after flood cleanup effort sparks complaints

Residents in Brevard County are still dealing with long-lasting flood impacts weeks after an intense October storm.

One homeowner’s attempt to manage the lingering water has now led to a code enforcement citation, raising new questions about responsibility and communication.

What we know:

The Oct. 27 flash flood brought roughly 16 inches of rain to parts of Brevard County, leaving hundreds of homes inundated.

Richard Durivage’s property remains surrounded by standing water a month later, preventing him from driving to and from his home. He used a small pump to redirect water into a nearby ditch, but was later cited for allegedly discharging water onto Camp Road.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the water Durivage pumped caused any measurable impact on nearby properties.

Officials have not publicly detailed what evidence prompted the Florida East Coast Railway to claim its tracks were at risk, nor have they explained how many other residents may have received similar warnings or fines.

The county has also not outlined a long-term mitigation plan for the area or provided a clear timeline for lowering water levels.

The backstory:

Durivage said the floodwaters rose quickly during the late-October storm, a surge captured in his home’s security footage.

The high water persisted for weeks, prompting him to take action on his own. His attempt to relieve flooding intersected with overlapping jurisdictions — county code enforcement, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), and Florida East Coast Railway — which added layers of scrutiny rather than assistance.

What they're saying:

Durivage has openly questioned the usefulness of the citation in the face of ongoing flooding.

"We still can’t access our property, and what’s the citation going to do to fix this?" he asked.

He argues that the county, not individual homeowners, should be addressing the flooding.

"This is the county’s domain. They’re responsible for stormwater management, he also added. "We’re hoping they can come up with a solution that helps not just me, but other residents on Camp Road as well."

The county has acknowledged receiving complaints from both the FDOT and Florida East Coast Railway, the latter alleging the pumping threatened rail tracks and prompting a criminal complaint — an accusation Durivage disputes as unrealistic given the size of his equipment.