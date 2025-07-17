Brevard County firefighters set to get pay raise after union approves new contract

The Brief Brevard County firefighters voted overwhelmingly to approve a new contract boosting salaries and aiming to end a staffing crisis. The three-year deal increases starting pay and promises annual raises up to 21%. County commissioners are set to vote Tuesday as funding shifts draw concern over community service impacts.



Firefighters in Brevard County are on track to receive significant pay raises after the local fire union overwhelmingly approved a new contract this week aimed at reversing a wave of resignations and filling critical staffing gaps.

‘Deal follows a year of tense negotiations’

What we know:

Brevard County firefighters are poised to receive significant pay raises under a new three-year labor contract that was approved 170-5 by union members. The agreement includes pay bumps of between 6% and 21%, with starting salaries for fire medics rising from $52,000 to $68,000. The move is intended to address a critical staffing shortage following the resignation of nearly 100 firefighters last year.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain how the planned budget cuts — more than $13 million from public works and parks departments — will impact community services. It’s also unclear whether the pay raise will be enough to lure back seasoned personnel who left during the pay dispute.

The backstory:

The deal follows more than a year of difficult negotiations between the fire union and county officials. Union leaders said pay and working conditions were pushing trained medics to leave the department, with many citing burnout and low morale as contributing factors.

Big picture view:

As counties across Florida grapple with public safety staffing shortages, Brevard’s deal could serve as a benchmark. However, it comes at the cost of potential service reductions in other departments, which may spark debate over priorities.

Dig deeper:

