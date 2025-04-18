Brevard County ERs seeing hours-long wait times amid Rockledge hospital closure

A healthcare crisis is growing in Brevard County as emergency rooms at nearby hospitals are reportedly seeing more people – leading to hours-long wait times – as the Rockledge hospital prepares to close next week.

The backstory:

Orlando Health, which recently purchased the Rockledge hospital, said it was closing the hospital because of the building's condition, the high cost of repairs, and deemed it unsafe for patients.

The ER closed on April 7. The entire hospital is set to close on April 22.

"Prior to acquiring Rockledge Hospital, the healthcare system was aware that years of neglect had left the facility in such poor condition that it did not meet the system’s standards for patient care environments. To avoid the facility’s immediate closure during Steward’s bankruptcy, the healthcare system agreed to accept Rockledge Hospital when it purchased Melbourne and Sebastian River hospitals," Orlando Health said in a statement.

"Following in-depth inspections that could only occur after acquisition, it was determined that the cost to repair and renovate Rockledge Hospital far exceeds the cost of a new, state-of-the-art hospital. Accordingly, a decision has been made to close the facility. This decision is necessary to ensure the safety of patients and team members. The healthcare system has established a transition team to assist patients, physicians, and team members affected by the closure."

Orlando Health said it plans to open a new hospital in Brevard County, though specific details have not been announced, as well as "new sites of care."

Local perspective:

As people can no longer go to the Rockledge Hospital emergency room, they have to find other hospitals in the area.

Cindy Nicholes went to Health First's Holmes Regional Hospital in Melbourne and was surprised at how busy it was.

"The waiting room looked like a war zone. It honestly did," she said.

Christina Ortiz-Pittmann had to take her mom to the ER to be treatment for liver and kidney failure, she said.

"It’s a madhouse, literally. There’s nurses trying to help in every little corner," she said.

"We didn’t get up to an actual room on a floor until 6:39 p.m. – a whole 25.5 hours later from when we first got here," Ortiz-Pittman said.

Nichols said she waited for 10 hours to get a room.

"It's going to be scary. It really is because I’ve never had to wait five hours for them to just take you back to triage you," said Ortiz-Pittman.

What they're saying:

"We are facing a complex challenge in Brevard County, and solutions will not come overnight…we are undoubtedly seeing an increase in patient volumes at all four of our health first hospitals and emergency departments…" - Health First said in a statement.

Health First owns seven hospitals and medical centers in the area. Cape Canaveral Hospital is expected to open in 2027 – two years away. Health First also plans to build two free-standing emergency rooms.

Why you should care:

The sudden closure of the Rockledge Hospital has forced local cities and Brevard County officials to hold emergency meetings to discuss how they'll handle emergency response, emergency routes, and get emergency info to people who may be in need of emergency care.

Hospitals in Brevard County

Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital in Melbourne

Parrish HealthCare's Medical Center in Titusville

Heath First's Viera Hospital

Health First's Palm Bay Hospital

Health First's Cape Canaveral Hospital

Holmes Regional Medical Center

The City of Cocoa recently launched a web page outlining how the closure of the Rockledge Hospital may impact them.

"While this closure will cause significant effects on our community, the Cocoa Fire Department will continue to provide a high-level of service and treatment to Cocoa residents needing assistance when they call 9-1-1 for help. This closure will impact both transport times and extend emergency room wait times at surrounding hospitals," the city said.

