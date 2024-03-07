Brevard County elementary school receives threat of shooting

Stream FOX 35 News

Brevard Public Schools said staff received an email on Thursday evening threatening a shooting at an elementary school on Friday.

The district said there will be added security at Andersen Elementary on Friday as a precaution, and school security will collaborate with law enforcement to investigate. The district posted information about the reported threat on social media platforms.

The post read, "BPS and our law enforcement partners take threats seriously, and we will work to ensure everyone’s safety during the investigative process."

FOX 35 News has reached out to the school district and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office for more information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.