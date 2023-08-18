Driver charged with striking, killing 2 women walking on Brevard County sidewalk last year

A man is facing DUI manslaughter charges stemming from a 2022 Melbourne crash that killed two young women who were walking on a sidewalk, deputies said.

Robert Lueck was charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, driving with a suspended license resulting in death, driving under the influence resulting in property damage or personal injury, driving under the influence, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Lueck is accused of crashing into 26-year-old Megan Taylor Grace and 25-year-old Rikki Brianna Grace who were taken to the hospital after the incident, but later died, deputies said.

The two women were close friends who grew up together and were inseparable.

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, around 7:14 p.m., Lueck was traveling northbound on Front Street when he lost control of his car, left the roadway, struck a curb, and drove onto the sidewalk, striking both women.

Deputies said Lueck was driving his truck while his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit and with cannabis present in his blood. They also found that Lueck was driving recklessly and had a suspended driver's license.

He was charged on August 16 and booked into the Brevard County Jail on no bond.