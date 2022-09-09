Plane crashes near Lake Tohopekaliga in Osceola County; 3 people onboard, officials say

article

Three people were rescued after a small plane crashed near Lake Tohopekaliga in Osceola County on Friday afternoon. Osceola Fire Rescue said the plane landed in about two feet of water, in a "woody" and "marshy area" near the lake.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was headed to Kissimmee Gateway Airport which is northwest of the lake.

One adult and one juvenile walked away from the scene while one female has been listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, Osceola Fire Rescue said.

The plane crashed on the eastern side of eastern Lake Tohopekaliga near Tohopekaliga Drive.

