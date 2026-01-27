Florida’s coast sees unusual wildlife activity as marine animals migrate south during winter

The Brief Be on the lookout for more whale sightings this week along the coast. The weather up north is too cold for the whales and their new babies, so they’re flocking to Florida. Ghost crabs are struggling with the chill. If they end up out of their burrows, they’ll likely freeze like the iguanas in South Florida.



Beachgoers may see more whales along Florida’s coast as the cold snap continues.

Local perspective:

While recent freezing temperatures have unsettled humans across Florida, the waters remain relatively warm for migrating whales, drawing more of the marine mammals to the region, wildlife experts say.

The Right Whales: A winter nursery

While the freezing air may seem harsh to us, the North Atlantic Right Whale—one of the world’s most endangered large whale species—heads to Florida specifically for the winter. These "urban whales" migrate from the frigid Northeast to the relatively warmer waters off the coasts Daytona Beach and Cape Canaveral to have their calves.

Near-shore sightings are possible during cold snaps, with mothers and calves often hugging the coastline in shallow water. The cold doesn't hurt them, but the increased proximity to shore increases the risk of vessel strikes, the leading cause of death for the species.

The Ghost Crabs: The deep sleep

On the beach, the hyperactive Ghost Crabs you usually see scurrying at night have seemingly vanished. These semi-terrestrial crabs are not fans of the frost.

Ghost Crabs survive the winter by retreating into deep burrows, sometimes up to four feet underground. They can actually "hold their breath" for up to six weeks by storing oxygen in specialized sacs near their gills.

If the crabs end up outside the burrows because of erosion or wave activity, the crabs can cold stun in the sand. They look dead but are just resting because their metabolism and heart rate have slowed.

What you can do:

Local wildlife officials are asking the public to be their "eyes on the water" during this cold spell.

Give Whales Space: Federal law prohibits getting within 500 yards (five football fields) of a Right Whale. This includes boats, jet skis, and drones.

Slow Your Roll: Boaters should maintain a speed of 10 knots or less in seasonal management areas to prevent fatal collisions.

Protect the Burrows: When walking the beach, stay on the hard-packed sand near the water. Avoid the soft dunes where ghost crabs are currently hibernating; stepping on a burrow can cave it in, trapping the crab inside.

Report Sightings: If you spot a whale, call the Right Whale Sighting Network at 888-979-4253