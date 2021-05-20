Bradenton man arrested in Capitol riot investigation

article

A Florida man and self-identified Proud Boy was arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to authorities.

Daniel Lyons Scott, 28, of Bradenton, is charged with federal offenses that include assault on a federal officer with physical contact and intent to commit another felony; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and knowingly engaging in acts of physical violence on restricted grounds, among other charges.

Scott made his initial court appearance on May 20 in the Middle District of Florida.

According to court documents, Scott is a member of the Proud Boys, a group self-described as a "pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists."

Investigators said publicly available footage shows Scott in a black ballistic vest, with goggles clipped to it, at the lower west terrace of the Capitol where a large crowd was yelling at U.S. Capitol Police officers. Scott is accused of pushing two officers backward, up the steps. He appears to be one of the first, or perhaps the first, person to initiate contact with law enforcement at this location, according to federal investigators.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.