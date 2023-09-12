Boy, 9, missing from Cocoa, Florida, police say

article

A 9-year-old boy with autism has been reported missing in Cocoa, Florida, according to police.

Josiah Sanders was last seen around 1:15 p.m. t the King Street Baptist Church, Cocoa police said in a Facebook post.

He was last seen wearing a teal-colored school uniform with a yellow logo on it, and khaki shorts or pants. Police said he is a known runaway and autistic.

He also has a space between his two front teeth, according to the FDLE notice.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Cocoa police at 321-639-7621 or 911.