Border Patrol K-9 shot and killed in El Paso, Texas

A Border Patrol K-9 agent was allegedly shot and killed by a 62-year-old in El Paso, Texas, according to reports.

Bulder, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, was shot to death as agents were executing a search warrant related to a federal firearms violation in connection with dealing and manufacturing firearms early Tuesday morning.

Agents shot the alleged suspect to death after he killed Bulder, KTRK reported.

Chief Patrol Agent Tim Sullivan said in a statement to KFOX14: "Bulder is the first K-9 to be killed in the line of duty. Bulder died a hero and he and his partner saved other agents on scene from injury and possibly death."

The FBI and Customs and Border Protection were among the agencies to tweet condolences.

CBP tweeted Wednesday: “He performed his duties admirably and protected the team from harm. #HonorFirst End of Watch: 12-17-19”

Advertisement

The K-9 had been with Border Patrol's tactical unit for almost a year.

Border Patrol said Bulder will be given a burial with full honors.