Border Patrol agent, 26, found dead along New Mexico trail

A U.S. Border Patrol agent on duty in a remote part of New Mexico was found dead last week, federal authorities confirmed Saturday.

The body of the agent, identified as Johan Mordan, 26, was found “unresponsive lying on a trail” during a search that was launched after Customs and Border Protection officials lost communications with him, KVIA-TV of El Paso, Texas, reported.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, CBP officials said.

Border Patrol agent Johan Mordan, 26, was found dead Thursday on a remote trail in New Mexico, authorities say. (Customs and Border Protection)

Mordan was working in Hidalgo County, in an area known as the “boot heel” of New Mexico, KVIA reported. He had been with the agency since July 2019, and worked out of the Lordsburg Station, officials said in a statement.

CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan announced the death in a Twitter message.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss," Morgan wrote, adding that the agent had "served his country and community with honor."

Mordan’s death was the second this year in the CBP’s El Paso sector. In January, Border Patrol agent Alfredo Nino, 48, was found dead in Animas, KVIA reported.