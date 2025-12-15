Expand / Collapse search

Bomb threat at a Flagler County high school, sheriff's office investigates

Published  December 15, 2025 1:34pm EST
Flagler County
The Brief

    • A bomb threat was reported at a Palm Coast high school on Monday afternoon. 
    • The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to Matanzas High School to investigate the threat.

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is responding to bomb threat at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Monday afternoon. 

What we know:

A large law enforcement presence is currently at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast on Dec. 15 due to bomb threat. 

At this time, the threat appears to be a hoax, but the sheriff's office said it's taking the information seriously and are currently investigating, the sheriff's office siad. 

This article will be updated when more information is made available. 

The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. 

