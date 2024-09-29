Bomb squad called to Orange County fire station after person brought fake grenade there: officials

The bomb squad responded to an Orange County fire station early Sunday morning after a citizen found what appeared to be an explosive and brought it to the fire station, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Ashley Gipson, public information officer for Orange County Fire Rescue, said in an email to FOX 35 that around 6 a.m. a citizen found what appeared to be a "grenade" and brought it to Fire Station 50 off 29th Street, south of Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded and determined that the grenade was fake.

No injuries were reported, she said.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office for additional information.