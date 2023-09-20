Bomb squad called after suspicious suitcase abandoned in Melbourne

Stream FOX 35 News:

Someone dropped a suspicious suitcase and ran away from the area, prompting the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad to investigate on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported in Tallwood Park on Hollywood Boulevard in Melbourne around 1:30 p.m.

The bomb squad will be using a robot for an external X-ray to investigate the suspicious suitcase.

Traffic is being diverted from the area.

The scene remains active.