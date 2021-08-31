Bogin, Munns & Munns Works with Orlando Mayor to Declare September 9 “FASD Awareness Day”

article

Bogin, Munns & Munns is passionate about preventing Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) and fighting to protect the rights of those affected by the condition.

Orange County FL has proclaimed September 9th officially FASD Awareness Day, thanks to coordinated efforts with attorneys at the Central Florida law firm Bogin, Munns & Munns and the Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings.

"I am pleased to raise awareness of the Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders. Shining a light on these disorders can potentially prevent physical, behavioral and learning disabilities for our youth. I urge residents to practice safe measures during a pregnancy to reduce the risk of passing on FASD to their children. Alcohol and pregnancy do not mix and I applaud the efforts the Munns’ family has devoted to champion such a cause," Demings said.

By choosing to wear red shoes on September 9th, in coordination with the National Red Shoes Rocks Awareness effort, you can show your support of FASD Awareness locally throughout Orange County on this day. Additionally, the Mayor’s office is lighting all of the local government buildings red on September 9th to support this awareness effort.

Firm Partner Spencer Munns and his wife Lindsey are very familiar with the issues, as some of their children suffer the effects of FASD. Now, they make it their mission to raise awareness of the disorder and facilitate its prevention in any way they can. "We are launching a fight against FASD, starting with a day of awareness," Munns said. "It’s an important step, given the fact that 80 percent of individuals on the FASD spectrum go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.

In "Chasing Hope," a video that Munns created to speak about FASD, the attorney calls the disorder a "hidden epidemic"—a disability that is hidden in plain sight.

"You can’t see inside the brain and see where one in a billion connections didn’t develop," Munns explains in the video. "And it’s hard to fight an invisible enemy. We want to give those who are suffering a chance to identify the cause of their suffering and the tools to combat it, so they can lead full, rewarding lives."

What is FASD?

FASD comprises more than 420 conditions that can result from a fetus’ exposure to alcohol. The effects of these conditions can begin at the earliest point of a person’s life, with low birth weight, and continue to challenge the individual throughout their lives, with behavioral issues, learning disabilities, and poor executive functioning.

A 2017 study published in JAMA Pediatrics reports that each day, 1,700 infants are born with FASD. Amongst pregnant women who drank alcohol during their pregnancies, one out of every 13 delivered an FASD-affected child, according to the study.

Bogin, Munns & Munns FASD Scholarship

One of the many ways that Bogin, Munns & Munns has already started building awareness of FASD is through the firm’s $2,500 FASD Scholarship.

The opportunity to apply for this annual scholarship is open to students who have been affected by FASD or who can show a personal or professional interest in the condition.

For Munns, the scholarship provides the perfect vehicle to increase FASD awareness, help the community, and nurture the future of a like-minded student who is equally moved by this largely undetected disability.

Anyone with questions about the disorder or the firm’s efforts to raise awareness can email FASD@boginmunns.com.